Report: How Much Tom Brady Could Lose In His Divorce

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have both reportedly hired divorce attorneys as they face difficulties with their 13-year marriage.

According to recent reports from Newsweek, the superstar quarterback could lose up to $200 million to Bündchen in the divorce.

"Brady could be hit heavily in the pocket should the two split, a leading divorce lawyer told Newsweek, especially if he didn't have a pre-nuptial agreement with Bündchen." the report says. "... The 14-time Pro Bowl star is reportedly worth over $400 million from his 22 seasons in the NFL but he could lose half of this fortune unless he had it protected before marrying Bündchen."

Brady, 45, reversed his retirement decision and decided to return to the NFL ranks for another season in 2022. Bündchen has expressed her concerns with Brady continuing to play football and has said she wants him to be more present with their two children.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bündchen — a Brazilian supermodel — is worth more than her husband with a $400 million net worth to Brady's $250 million.