Report: How Much USC Leaving For Big Ten Will Cost Pac-12

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pac-12 is set to take a major financial hit in their next media rights negotiations as a result of the impending departure of USC and UCLA.

During the recent UC Board of Regions meeting, a report was shared suggesting that the loss of USC alone will cost the Pac-12 a whopping $150 million per year in their media rights deal.

According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, USC represented 30-percent of of the conference's media rights. The new TV deal was estimated at $500 million prior to USC's Big Ten move. It is now estimated to be worth $350 million after the move.

The Pac-12's loss will be the Big Ten's gain though. There's so much money on the table that ESPN had to pull out of the bidding war because the price tag is getting so high.

USC and UCLA have been a part of the Pac-12 and its predecessors for the better part of 100 years. They both joined the Pacific Coast Conference in the 1920s, which later became the Athletic Association of Western Universities, the Pacific-8 and the Pac-10 before it was rebranded as the Pac-12 in 2010.

The two California schools have some of the biggest fanbases on the West Coast. Anywhere they go, money will follow.

Will USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten mark the end of the Pac-12 Conference?