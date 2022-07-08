Report: How Much Vince McMahon Agreed To Pay In Hush Money

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WWE founder Vince McMahon has faced a number of scandals during his storied tenure with the company. But this latest one is really putting him to the test.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon has paid out around $12 million in settlements to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity over the past 16 years alone.

Among the payouts are $7.5 million to a former wrestler who alleges that McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex. McMahon then demoted the wrestler and ultimately declined to extend her contract when she refused further sexual encounters.

Another allegation is that McMahon paid around $1 million to a former employee who received unsolicited nudes of the WWE founder. A third alleges that he paid her around $1 million to keep quiet about an intimate relationship between them.

Vince McMahon has since stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has taken over the role on an interim basis while the company investigates the issues internally.

But McMahon hasn't been removed from his company entirely. He reportedly still works with WWE on the creative side for their programming.

It's unclear how long it will take for WWE to complete its investigation and make a final decision on their founder's fate.