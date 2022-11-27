Report: How Much Wisconsin Is Paying Luke Fickell

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 20: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on in the fourth quarter against the SMU Mustangs at Nippert Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Wisconsin is prepared to pay up for its new head coach.

The school is set to hire Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati and is prepared to offer him $6 million a year, per Jeff Potrykus.

That's a big number for a school that's looking to get back to being a contender in the Big Ten. If he signs for that number, he'd be the fourth-highest-paid coach in the Big Ten behind Ryan Day (Ohio State), Mel Tucker (Michigan State), and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan).

Fickell will join Wisconsin after spending the previous six seasons at Cincinnati. During that time, he compiled a 57-18 record and led the Bearcats to three double-digit win seasons.

He also led them to the College Football Playoff last season before they lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

An official announcement for Fickell's hiring will be made over the next 24 hours.