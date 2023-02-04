Report: How Packers Feel About Jordan Love's Development

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers might be a pretty active team over the next several months.

They still don't know if Aaron Rodgers is going to play next year and even if he does, it may not be with the Packers.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the New York Jets are expected to pursue Rodgers via trade and the Packers also feel "comfortable" with the development of Jordan Love.

"He (Fowler) noted the team is 'comfortable' with the development of 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, who has spent the past three seasons as the backup," Bleacher Report's Adam Wells wrote.

Love has backed up Rodgers ever since he was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 10 games since then and has compiled 606 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

If the Packers do trade Rodgers, they would likely need a veteran backup for Love since the only other quarterback on the roster is Danny Etling.

This should be a fun offseason up in Green Bay.