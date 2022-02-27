Report: How Patrick Mahomes Feels About Matt Nagy Hire

The Kansas City Chiefs announced a reunion earlier this week by hiring Matt Nagy as a senior assistant and quarterback coach.

The former Chicago Bears head coach previously spent five years with Kansas City, starting as a quarterbacks coach before getting promoted to offensive coordinator for 2016 and 2017.

While Patrick Mahomes didn’t take the reins until 2018, he worked with Nagy as a rookie understudy to Alex Smith. Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, bringing back Nagy was “very well-received” by the superstar quarterback.

Things in Kansas City are going to be quite interesting to keep an eye on right after the NFL Combine & next season…Matt Nagy’s addition will not only prove to be good timing to handle the upcoming allocation of duties….but also is very well-received by Patrick Mahomes. #Chiefs — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 27, 2022

This aligns with past comments from Mahomes.

Per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, Mahomes praised Nagy before facing the Bears in 2019.

“Obviously he was an awesome, awesome coach and he helped me out a ton, helping explain things to me as I was coming from a totally different offense to this one,” Mahomes said. “He really helped me with just presenting it in different ways that I understood and was able to pick up so I could have success whenever I was in practice or in preseason games or the last game of the regular season. I mean he’s a great human being and a great coach and he really understands how to get the best out of his quarterback.”

The NFL Network’s James Palmer reacted to the hiring by saying Mahomes “really liked working with Nagy” in 2017.

As expected a return for Matt Nagy to KC. Patrick Mahomes really liked working with Nagy as well. They communicated really well with one another. https://t.co/GvIjg3OjE3 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 25, 2022

When Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes as a first-year starter in 2018, Nagy began his new job by earning NFL Coach of the Year honors with the 12-4 Bears. Although Mahomes maintained his greatness, the Bears went 22-27 the next three seasons.

Nagy went from a star coach to a frequent target of criticism for Chicago’s listless offense. However, reuniting with Mahomes in a less prominent role could be the perfect remedy.