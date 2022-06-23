Report: How Some Around NFL Really Feel About Baker Mayfield

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns moved heaven and earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade, but still haven't been able to get rid of Baker Mayfield.

The former No. 1 overall pick made it clear he doesn't plan to suit up for the team again. That includes a possible suspension to Watson that would leave the Browns in a bad spot.

So, why haven't the Browns been able to trade Mayfield just yet? According to the latest report about the former Oklahoma star, some around the NFL still think he's too immature to lead a locker room.

"There is a sense around the league that Baker Mayfield is still a really immature guy and he hasn't been the leader of that locker room," NFL reporter Jordan Scultz said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Despite that report, teams are still interested in potentially trading for the former No. 1 overall pick - for the right price, of course.

Earlier this week, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Seattle Seahawks "still have a high-level of interest" in Mayfield. The team is even open to a possible extension.

Will Mayfield get traded before the 2022 season?