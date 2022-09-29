Report: How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Really Feel About Each Other
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick ended their working relationship on not-so-great terms, according to multiple reports.
However, the latest inside information from ESPN's Seth Wickersham suggests the two still respect each other. In a recent interview, Wickersham said there's still "a lot of love" between the quarterback and coach.
Here's what Wickersham had to say, via Sportskeeda:
"From what I understood, it was a very complimentary 20 minutes.... I think there's a lot of love between Brady and Bill. I'm not sure there's always been like, but I do think that they came out of a meeting, feeling like, look, a relationship that spanned as long as theirs did and was as complicated and successful and scrutinized, the problems are not going to get fixed in a 20 minute meeting."
Wickersham suggested to duo is like a divorced couple, but one that functions well.
"But they're almost like a divorced couple that agrees for the sake of everybody to be civil, even if they have no intention of getting remarried," he added. "And I think that that's that was how it was put to me."
Brady and Belichick might never be best friends, but it seems like they'll keep in touch.