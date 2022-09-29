Report: How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Really Feel About Each Other

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick ended their working relationship on not-so-great terms, according to multiple reports.

However, the latest inside information from ESPN's Seth Wickersham suggests the two still respect each other. In a recent interview, Wickersham said there's still "a lot of love" between the quarterback and coach.

Here's what Wickersham had to say, via Sportskeeda:

"From what I understood, it was a very complimentary 20 minutes.... I think there's a lot of love between Brady and Bill. I'm not sure there's always been like, but I do think that they came out of a meeting, feeling like, look, a relationship that spanned as long as theirs did and was as complicated and successful and scrutinized, the problems are not going to get fixed in a 20 minute meeting."

Wickersham suggested to duo is like a divorced couple, but one that functions well.

"But they're almost like a divorced couple that agrees for the sake of everybody to be civil, even if they have no intention of getting remarried," he added. "And I think that that's that was how it was put to me."

Brady and Belichick might never be best friends, but it seems like they'll keep in touch.