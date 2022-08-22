Report: How Tom Brady Looked In His First Practice Back

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was back to doing Tom Brady things in his return to practice on Monday.

After stepping away from the team for "personal reasons" for the past 11 days, TB12 was back in Tampa Bay like he never left, not missing a beat according to teammates.

"Tight end Cam Brate says Tom Brady coming back from an 11-day break and looking sharp was 'as expected,'" tweeted Buccaneers writer Scott Smith. "Says Brady was 'firing on all cylinders.'”

It's not much of a surprise to hear Brady's locked-in once again. At 45-years-old, the eight-time Super Bowl champ knows all the answers to the test, but it's still a welcome sight to see him back out there.

Additionally, Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans was back on the practice field after nearly two weeks of being listed day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

Now its just a matter of Tampa getting the rest of its roster healthy with Week 1 not too far out.