Report: If Browns Are Planning To Cut Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have yet to resolve their Baker Mayfield dilemma.

More than two months after acquiring Deshaun Watson and giving him a record-setting deal, Mayfield remains on the team as a highly paid -- and disgruntled -- backup. The former No. 1 pick, who requested a trade before Cleveland traded for Watson, has not attended voluntary OTAs this week.

Although the Browns haven't had any luck on the trade front, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that they "have no plans to cut Mayfield, even if he’s still on the roster at the start of training camp in July."

While the Carolina Panthers remain one of the most sensible landing spots, Cabot said not everyone within the organization wants to bring him aboard.

Cabot wrote that Cleveland would be better suited waiting to see if anyone will "take a sizable chunk of that salary off their hands." However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Carolina Panthers are likely only willing to pay around $5-6 million of Mayfield's $18.8 million guaranteed.

Fowler wrote that the Browns may consider covering roughly half of his contract. He also pointed to mandatory minicamp starting June 14 as an "artificial deadline."

According to Cabot, the Seattle Seahawks would sign Mayfield if cut, but they "don’t want to pay much" of his current salary.

The situation could get more uncomfortable the longer Mayfield remains on the team, but the Browns reportedly "aren't sweating" since they have salary cap space.

A turning point could arrive in June, as it still seems unlikely Mayfield will ever play for Cleveland again.