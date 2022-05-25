Report: If Raiders Are Seriously Considering Colin Kaepernick

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After being left out of NFL football for six years, it's far to question whether or not Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders is a legit one.

But, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Las Vegas interest in the former 49ers QB is real.

Tweeting, "A few things on the Kaepernick workout: I'm told it is indeed scheduled for today and the Raiders had discussed it for a while and put the wheels in motion on Monday. And it's a legit look. Not something cursory or owner Mark Davis thumbing his nose at the NFL over Jon Gruden."

Mark Davis has reportedly been open to the idea of signing Kaepernick for years.

Telling ESPN's Paul Gutierrez two years ago, "Since 2017, I've told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing."

More recently, Davis said reiterated those sentiments. Saying last month:

I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in, I would welcome him with open arms.

Now, with a workout scheduled for Wednesday, Colin Kaepernick could soon find himself back in the NFL as a Raider.