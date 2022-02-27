Report: If There’s Any Bad Blood Between Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels

It doesn’t sound like Bill Belichick has any animosity towards Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels left to go be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after being the offensive coordinator under Belichick with the New England Patriots.

After McDaniels took the Raiders job, he brought three Patriots coaches with him which has had some wondering how Belichick feels.

Rest assured, Belichick doesn’t seem to care. ESPN’s Mike Reiss has reported that there’s no bad blood between the two coaches.

“McDaniels has three of his former assistants on staff with him in Las Vegas: Mick Lombardi (offensive coordinator), Carmen Bricillo (offensive line), and Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks), and I’m told there’s no “bad blood” between him and Belichick on that front,” Reiss wrote.

Mcdaniels also has Patrick Graham as his defensive coordinator after he had the same position with the New York Giants.

There’s no doubt that Belichick will be rooting for McDaniels considering how long they worked together.

Both coaches will look to lead their respective teams back to the playoffs for the second year in a row.