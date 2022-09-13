Report: If Urban Meyer Would Consider The Nebraska Job

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Urban Meyer head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A lot has been made about the open Nebraska job and who should be in serious consideration for it.

One coach that's started to get some steam for the position is former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer left Ohio State following the 2018 season and "retired" before coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars for 13 games last season. He was then let go after the locker room had gotten really toxic.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum said on Monday that he'd have Meyer on his shortlist for the Nebraska job, but Tim Brando of Fox Sports doesn't think Meyer would take the gig.

“Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get a BIG NAME is a joke. Urban’s not taking that job. Sorry," Brando tweeted.

Meyer is currently back with Fox Sports as a college football analyst. He had that same position after he left Ohio State a few years ago.

This is a coaching search that will likely take the rest of the season. Mickey Joseph is currently the interim head coach after Scott Frost was let go on Sunday.