Report: Ime Udoka Used "Crude Language" Toward Celtics Staff Member

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

An independent law firm investigation into the Boston Celtics organization recently revealed that head coach Ime Udoka used "crude language" when speaking to a female subordinate, per ESPN.

This inappropriate conduct happened prior to Udoka's improper workplace relationship with the female employee. This new element to the story reportedly "significantly factored" into the Celtics' decision to suspend Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season.

The exact language used by Udoka was not revealed, but it was "deemed especially concerning coming from a workplace superior."

The power dynamic associated with a superior's improper relationship with a staff member was the primary finding and policy violation cited in the law firm's report, which was commissioned by the Celtics and completed early last week, sources said. [ESPN]

Udoka's suspension runs through June 30, 2023.

The second-year head coach reportedly has a "difficult pathway" to return as the Celtics' leader in 2023. The Boston organization "won't stand in his way" if he choses to look elsewhere for coaching jobs.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla has been upgraded to interim head coach to start the 2022-23 season.