Report Indicates Browns' Plan If Deshaun Watson Gets 'Lengthy' Suspension

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns appear to have a plan in place if Deshaun Watson gets a long suspension.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are planning to sign a quarterback to backup Jacoby Brissett if that long suspension comes to fruition.

That would mean Josh Dobbs would fall even further down the depth chart. He's currently listed as the No. 3 quarterback behind Brissett and Watson.

A decision appears imminent from Sue L. Robinson as training camps are set to open in a little over a week. Watson is currently facing four open sexual misconduct lawsuits after he reached confidential settlements with the other women.

A hearing was then had between the NFL, the NFLPA, and Robinson as she has the final authority on what the suspension will be.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio thinks that a decision could come the week of Jul. 25.