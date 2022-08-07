Report: Injury Diagnosis Is In For Bears WR N'Keal Harry

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have over a dozen wide receivers competing for roster slots this preseason, including former first-round pick N'Keal Harry. But an injury could upend Harry's hopes of starting the season.

Yesterday Harry suffered a leg injury in practice. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via Daniel Greenberg, the injury has been diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain.

There's no word yet on exactly how long Harry will be out. But with an injury like that, recovery can take four to six weeks, sometimes more.

It's a tough blow for Harry, who has widely been labeled a bust after fizzling out with the Patriots and getting traded to the Bears last month.

At Arizona State, N'Keal Harry was a terror who dominated opposing defenses with his towering frame. The Patriots liked him enough to make him the No. 32 overall pick in the 201 NFL Draft.

But Harry struggled to catch on in New England - or catch anything as a matter of fact. In three seasons he appeared in just 33 games, making 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

After declining Harry's fifth-year option after the 2021 season, the Patriots washed their hands of him by trading him to the Bears for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Will N'Keal Harry even make the final 53-man roster for the Chicago Bears now?