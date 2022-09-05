Report: Injury Diagnosis Revealed For Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost one of their top receivers during Saturday's win over Notre Dame as Jaxon Smith-Njigba left with an injury.

Fortunately, the injury isn't season-ending. However, Smith-Njigba is going to miss at least a little bit of time.

According to 247Sports, a source in the Buckeyes stated that Smith-Njigba should be good to go "in a couple of weeks." He is slated to get an MRI to learn the full extent of the damage to his hamstring.

The junior wide receiver had two receptions for three yards against Notre Dame before suffering the injury. He was widely expected to be the team's top wideout in 2022.

As a sophomore in 2021, Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes with 95 receptions for a whopping 1,606 receiving yards - both of which are school records. He also shattered the single-game receiving record held by Terry Glenn for over 25 years with 347 yards in the Rose Bowl game.

Smith-Njigba is the only Buckeye two record multiple games of 15 receptions and 200-plus receiving yards.

Suffice it to say, a strong season in 2022 could put him in a position to break even more records for the Buckeyes if he can just get healthy.