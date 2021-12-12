It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere.

On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field.

Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where Meyer has struggled to connect with his players and assistant coaches.

Months of tension surrounding Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, sources say, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer’s stay in Jacksonville could end after just one tumultuous season. At this point, there are no signs that Jaguars owner Shad Khan is seriously considering a change. One of the NFL’s most patient and supportive owners, Khan dreamed for years of Meyer — a three-time college national champion at Florida and Ohio State — coaching his team and overhauling the culture of a franchise accustomed to losing, before finally luring him out of retirement in January. (A spokesman for Khan declined comment for this story.)

Despite this, it doesn’t sound like the Jaguars will be choosing to move on from Meyer.

ESPN reports that the Jaguars plan to keep Meyer heading into 2022 and beyond.

As tension builds amid the frustration of a 2-10 season, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan plans to stay the course with coach Urban Meyer, sources told ESPN on Saturday. Meyer again has come under scrutiny, with sources confirming an NFL Network report on Saturday that Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones recently had to be persuaded to return to the team facility after leaving in response to Meyer’s vocal criticisms of the wide receiver corps.

Jacksonville is set to play Tennessee on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.