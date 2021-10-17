Report: Jaguars Players Have 1 Real Problem With Urban Meyer

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The winless Jaguars had to deal with the Urban Meyer “dancing” controversy earlier this month. Meyer was spotted at a restaurant in Columbus getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. The first-year NFL head coach was spotted out the night after the Jaguars lost to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Meyer has since apologized and Jaguars players said they have not been distracted by the controversy. However, Jacksonville’s players might have a different problem with their head coach.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Jaguars players believe their second-half struggles can be attributed to Meyer’s practice habits.

From the report:

Many Jaguars players are convinced that part of the team’s second-half struggles are related to their practice habits and the way rookie NFL head coach Urban Meyer has worked them dating back to the summer, according to numerous sources close to the situation. Meyer, whose brief tenure with the team has been filled with abundant controversy, has been under fire within that locker room for a myriad of reasons and has struggled to build trust and respect with the players. Sources said that players have indicated to members of the staff since training camp that they did not believe there was sufficient recovery being built into the schedule and that the nature of their practices was not conducive to navigating through a lengthy season.

The Jaguars are 0-5 on the season.

Jacksonville is taking on Miami in London on Sunday morning. The Jaguars are trailing the Dolphins, 13-10, at halftime.

Perhaps the second half will go better today.