Report: Javier Baez Has “Had Talks” With 1 MLB Team

The Detroit Tigers may be making a play for notable free agent Javier Baez.

According to recent reports from MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Tigers have been in contact with Baez regarding a potential deal sometime in the past few days.

Source: #Tigers, Javier Báez have had talks on a free-agent contract within the last several days. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 26, 2021

Baez was acquired by the Mets from the Chicago Cubs prior to this year’s July 31 trade deadline. Through 47 games and 186 plate appearances in New York, the veteran infielder logged nine home runs, 22 RBI, and 32 runs scored on a .299 batting average.

The Tigers are known to be on the market for a new shortstop. Baez started his New York stint at the shortstop position but moved over to second base when Francisco Lindor was activated off the injured list in August.

In addition to this interest from the Tigers, the Mets have shown a clear hope to re-sign Baez. The Boston Red Sox have also been reported as a possible suitor.