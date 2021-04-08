Report: What Jets Have Learned About Zach Wilson’s Shoulder

With elite arm talent, accuracy and athleticism at his disposal, there’s not much you can knock prospective NFL quarterback Zach Wilson for as he heads into this year’s draft. But, one thing that could be a cause for concern is a shoulder surgery he underwent back in 2019.

The surgery, which held Wilson out of training camp prior to his sophomore season with the Cougars, was reportedly meant to repair a long-term issue that had plagued him since high school, per The Salt Lake Tribune.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets, who are expected to select Wilson with their No. 2 overall pick, are not concerned about the prior injury. Based on reported medical diagnosis from trusted sources, the franchise has “zero” issues with Wilson’s surgically-repaired shoulder.

#BYU QB Zach Wilson, who many believe is #Jets pick at No. 2, had shoulder surgery in 2019. But the #Jets didn’t need to wait for his Indy physical to feel confident in his shoulder. Based on info they’ve received from trusted medical sources, zero issues about Wilson’s shoulder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

Earlier this week, the Jets traded away former starting QB and No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. With that move came a massive gap left in the New York quarterback depth chart.

As the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this year’s stacked class behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Wilson is essentially a lock to be selected second by the Jets. General manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur all showed face at Wilson’s impressive pro day in Provo, Utah earlier this offseason.

During his senior year at BYU (a year after his shoulder surgery), Wilson lit up the NCAA with 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions on a scorching 73.5 completion percentage.

If this play translates to the NFL and the young star can remain healthy, Wilson should have an immediate impact wherever he ends up.