Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Preference For Coaching Future

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines Head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warms ups prior to the start of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

After a second-straight season of high level success at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is once again drawing interest from the NFL. But it doesn't sound like the UM coach has any interest in a return to the pros after some heavy flirtation last year.

Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" recently, FOX's Bruce Feldman spoke Harbaugh's coaching future. Saying, he believes his days in Ann Arbor will continue.

I thought he was going to leave last year, but you know what, it's one of those deals where I feel Michigan football right now is in a much better trajectory than it was 12 months ago. I feel like they are closer to winning a national title and having [real] sustainability now than they were a year ago.

If you leave now, and maybe if he wins a national title its mission accomplished, but the people who looked at him. The [Las Vegas] Raiders job was open and we know he had a of affinity for that organization last year, he had some connections to the [Minnesot]) Vikings and that didn't work out. All the sudden now, we know who Jim Harbaugh is ... all the sudden now we're going to jump on board? We know who he is. ... I would think he would be staying now.

Many have reported that there could be some mutual interest between Harbaugh and the Colts, being as he used to play for them in the mid-90s. But the Michigan HC has been pretty consistent on his stance.

Saying back in March, "Ultimately, I decided this is where I wanted to be and really, a lot of gratitude for that. We could win the national championship, and that's plenty good."