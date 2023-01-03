Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Spoken With NFL Owner About Job

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is being linked to the NFL for the second offseason in a row.

The Athletic recently reported that Harbaugh is expected to leave Michigan for the NFL if he receives an offer.

So, which team(s) will pursue Harbaugh? It sounds like the Panthers could be a suitor.

According to Charlotte Sports Live, Panthers owner Dave Tepper had a conversation with Harbaugh about the team's head coaching vacancy.

This discussion between Harbaugh and Tepper was not considered a job interview. The Panthers will formally begin their coaching search after the regular season is over.

The Panthers aren't the only contender for Harbaugh. The Broncos have already reached out to him, per NBC Sports.

Last offseason, Harbaugh was linked to the Vikings' head-coaching job.

Harbaugh last coached in the NFL in 2014. He had a 44-19-1 record with the 49ers.

We'll see if Harbaugh returns to the NFL this upcoming offseason.