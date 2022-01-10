Report: Jim Harbaugh Talking With NFL Owner, But Not Why You Think

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been in contact with the Miami Dolphins, but it’s not for their head coaching position.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Harbaugh to stay in Ann Arbor and echoed that sentiment on Monday morning during a media session.

Per ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, Harbaugh is in active negotiations with the higher-ups at Michigan about a new contract.

This makes sense since Harbaugh has been flirting with a return to the NFL and could be using it as leverage. He just finished up with his best season yet at Michigan as the program got to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Sure, the Wolverines lost to the Georiga Bulldogs, but they still won their first Big Ten Championship outright since 2003, plus beat the Buckeyes of Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

It’s been rumored that the Raiders could be interested in Harbaugh, but Rich Bisaccia could get the job full-time after what he did as the interim head coach.

He led Las Vegas to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 amid Jon Gruden resigning, Henry Ruggs’ deadly car incident, and much more.

Harbaugh is 61-24 overall through seven seasons at Michigan.