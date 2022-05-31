Report: Joe Judge, Matt Patricia Coaching Duties Revealed

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots walks on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will enter the 2022 season with a significant change on the offensive side of the ball.

Longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opted not to replace McDaniels with a new offensive coordinator.

Instead, he along with two of his top assistants will be leading the offense this season. According to a report from Patriots insider Henry McKenna, Belichick will oversee the offense with Joe Judge leading the passing offense and Matt Patricia leading the rushing offense.

For those interested in coaching roles, it looks like the Patriots have Bill Belichick overseeing the offense with Joe Judge leading the passing offense (and the QBs, in particular) and Matt Patricia leading the rushing offense (and the OL, in particular).

Fans knew Judge and Patricia would be switching to the offensive side of the ball this season. However, they did not know the extent to which each could would be involved.

Earlier this offseason, there were reports of Patriots players being worried about the state of the offense with Judge and Patricia involved.

We'll have to wait until the 2022 season kicks off to see how it works out.