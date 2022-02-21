The Spun

Report: Joe Judge’s Expected Patriots Job Revealed

New York Giants head coach Joe JudgeEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants leaves the field after being defeated by the Washington Football Team 22-7 at MetLife Stadium on January 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Joe Judge wasn’t prepared to be a head coach and ultimately lost his job working for the New York Giants. Now, he’ll enter Bill Belichick’s coaching rehabilitation program in New England.

When the Patriots first hired Judge, he was labeled as an offensive assistant. It wasn’t known what his exact role he was going to have this offseason – until now.

Judge is expected to work with Mac Jones and the rest of the Patriots’ quarterbacks.

“As it stands now, Judge is expected to work with the quarterbacks, and Patricia with the line, and each will do so without much experience having coached offense before they became head coaches over the last few years (Judge came up working with the special teams, Patricia on defense). Which, obviously, is a dice roll given the critical point that Mac Jones is at,” SI.com’s Albert Breer reports.

This is a bit odd.

Joe Judge specializes in the special teams department. But Bill Belichick clearly believes in him to help coach his quarterbacks.

Judge will work directly with soon-to-be second-year quarterback Mac Jones this offseason and into next season. Jones threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

His terrific rookie season led to a trip to the postseason where the Patriots were blown out by the Bills in the opening round.

