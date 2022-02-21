Report: Joe Judge’s Expected Patriots Job Revealed

Joe Judge wasn’t prepared to be a head coach and ultimately lost his job working for the New York Giants. Now, he’ll enter Bill Belichick’s coaching rehabilitation program in New England.

When the Patriots first hired Judge, he was labeled as an offensive assistant. It wasn’t known what his exact role he was going to have this offseason – until now.

Judge is expected to work with Mac Jones and the rest of the Patriots’ quarterbacks.

“As it stands now, Judge is expected to work with the quarterbacks, and Patricia with the line, and each will do so without much experience having coached offense before they became head coaches over the last few years (Judge came up working with the special teams, Patricia on defense). Which, obviously, is a dice roll given the critical point that Mac Jones is at,” SI.com’s Albert Breer reports.