Report: Josh Gattis Emerges For Head Coaching Job

The Virginia Cavaliers football program has been desperately searching for its next head coach following the sudden departure of Bronco Mendenhall last week.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott quickly emerged as a favorite to land in Charlottesville and recently began negotiations with the program. But according to recent reports this afternoon, the Cavaliers have “hit a snag” in their negotiations with Elliott, per Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated.

Now that UVA’s discussions with Elliott have stalled, another big-time assistant name is being thrown into the mix.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is now a possible consideration for the job.

Josh Gattis, who won this year’s Broyles Award recognizing the nation’s top assistant coach, has served as the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach since 2019. Before that, he held the same position at Alabama in 2018.

Growing up in Durham, North Carolina and playing his college ball at Wake Forest, Gattis has a strong familiarity with the ACC.

Michigan’s offensive under Gattis ranked second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally in points per game (37.7). His offensive line allowed the least sacks in the country (10) and paved the way for two possible 1,000-yard rushers in Hassan Haskins (1,232) and Blake Corum (939).

For now, Gattis will look help his No. 2-ranked, Big Ten-champion Michigan team to a national championship victory in this year’s College Football Playoff.