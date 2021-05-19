Report: What Kawhi Leonard Will Likely Do In Free Agency

After the dust settles on this year’s NBA playoffs this summer, the focus will quickly turn to the players available in 2021 free agency. And as a five-time All Star and two-time Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard will certainly top the list of free-agent options.

Now in the second year of his massive three-year, $103.1 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi will have a decision to make after this year’s postseason. The final year of his deal is under a player option, meaning he could opt out if he wanted and enter unrestricted free agency.

While it’s always fun to speculate where superstar players like Leonard could end up, it’s looking like 10-year veteran is happy where he is in his hometown of LA. During the most recent episode of the Woj Pod, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski explained the most likely path for Kawhi in upcoming free agency.

Despite recent whispers of “The Claw” to Miami, Woj claimed the hometown connection and relationship with head coach Tyronn Lue will be too much for the star forward to give up.

Here are Woj’s full comments on the matter, per CBS Sports.

“I think Kawhi is staying with the Clippers. He hasn’t said that publicly. Probably won’t until the day he signs his contract. I don’t sense — I know there’s been some mention of Miami, could Miami be a sleeper for him. I think he’s where he wants to be geographically. I think he’s gotten along very well within the organization, with management, with ownership. I think Ty Lue has really, really been good this year for them. The way it’s been described to me with Ty in L.A. is Ty can hit you without leaving a bruise. Can coach you hard, can hold guys accountable. I think that’s an environment Kawhi likes. I think it’s been good for this team. But listen, things can go sideways when you get knocked out earlier than you expect. “

While everything seems to be in place for a Kawhi-LA reunion in 2021, a second early-round playoff exit could call that into question.

Last year, the highly-anticipated Kawhi and Paul George duo fell short in an unexpected second-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets. If the Clippers were to exit this year’s postseason with a loss to the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks, Leonard may have to rethink his priorities.

Kawhi leads the Clippers with a team-high 24.8 points per game heading into this year’s playoffs.