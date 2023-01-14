Report: 'Keep An Eye' On 1 Name For Rams Offensive Coordinator

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Recently-former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has been named as possible OC fit for the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Sean McVay is on the hunt for his next offensive coordinator following the departure of Liam Coen.

"As Sean McVay gets his stuff and staff together, OC is going to be a priority on the hiring task list. One name to keep an eye on as far as external candidates go is Mike LaFleur," team insider Jourdan Rodrigue reports.

When Coen left the Rams to take an offensive coordinator job with the Kentucky Wildcats, many assumed that marked the end to McVay's time as head coach in Los Angeles.

But on Friday, reports revealed that McVay will be returning for another season with the Rams in 2023.

The Jets and LaFleur parted ways after the final game of the 2022 regular season. He'd served as OC in New York for the past two seasons and saw very little statistical improvement in Year 2.