Report: Kentucky Makes Tuesday Decision On Oscar Tshiebwe

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 17: Oscar Tshiebwe #34 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on in the first half against the Saint Peter's Peacocks during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Champions Classic sits just a few hours away, but some major news already has fans excited.

According to a report from Jeff Goodman, Kentucky could be getting a major part of its team back. National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will reportedly make his season debut tonight.

"Barring a last-minute change, Kentucky big man and last year’s National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe expected to make his season debut tonight against Michigan State at the Champions Classic, source told @Stadium. Decision hasn’t been made yet whether he will start or not," Goodman said.

Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury before the season that has seen him out for the past few weeks. However, head coach John Calipari has hinted that Tshiebwe has been making progress recently.

He appears to have shown the coaching staff and the trainers that he's ready to return to action.

Kentucky and Michigan State tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.