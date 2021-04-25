Report: Kim Mulkey Considering Leaving For Another Job

One of the best head coaches in women’s basketball is reportedly considering another job.

According to reports, Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey is considering a departure from the Bears’ program. She reportedly has interest in the job at LSU.

Mulkey, 58, played collegiately at Louisiana Tech.

“Just spoke with Kim Mulkey. When I asked her if she is heading to Baton Rouge for the #LSU job, she told me she will make a decision tomorrow,” TV reporter Nick Canizales tweeted.

The Advocated had previously reported on LSU’s interest in Mulkey:

The Advocate reported Friday there is mutual interest between LSU and Mulkey, a former Hammond High and Louisiana Tech superstar who has won three national championships over the past 21 seasons at Baylor.

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo, a Baylor grad, reacted to the news.

“Kim Mulkey is the single greatest coach in the history of Baylor University. This is not a debate nor an opinion.. it is a statement of fact. If she chooses to leave and head home to Louisiana.. Baylor fans should thank her and wish her well. What she accomplished was remarkable,” he tweeted.

We’ll find out later today, apparently.