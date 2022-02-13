The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Lakers Expected To Pursue Veteran PG In Buyout Market

Goran Dragic dribbling the ball with his right hand.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 02: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on May 02, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

With a buyout expected in San Antonio, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly “aggressively” pursuing veteran point guard Goran Dragic.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Lakers are planning to join several rivals — including the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors – in aggressive pursuit of Dragic.”

Goran Dragic is quickly emerging as one of the top players on the NBA buyout market. The 35-year-old guard has enjoyed plenty of playoff success over the course of his career; and could help any team in need of a backcourt leadership presence (i.e. the Lakers).

Dragic played just five games in Toronto before mutually agreeing with the Raptors to work away from the team until a deal could be found at the deadline.

A former All-Star and All-NBA selection, Dragic has stops with the Suns, Rockets, Heat and Raptors on his resume. His most productive years came later in his career with Miami where he averaged 19 points and helped lead the Heat to an unlikely 2020 Finals run.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.