Report: Lakers, Nets Actively Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We have breaking news out of Los Angeles and Brooklyn.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers and Nets are actively engaged in discussions about a blockbuster trade.

The trade would send Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles and Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn. But there's still a few hurdles remaining.

The Nets want draft compensation in addition to Joe Harris and the $38.6 million he's owed over the next two seasons included in the deal.

The Lakers, meanwhile, want to acquire sharpshooter Seth Curry.

"The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package, league sources tell Yahoo Sports," said Haynes.

It's hard not to get excited about a LeBron James-Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving trio. And if the Lakers can get a shooter like Seth Curry in the deal, they'll be in great shape.

The Nets, meanwhile, are entering a complete rebuild and no doubt want picks and financial flexibility. It sounds like the Lakers may be willing to give them both.

Stay tuned. It looks like another blockbuster trade is in the works.