Report: Lakers Request Permission To Interview Notable Candidate

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue the search for their next head coach, the team reportedly put out a formal request to interview a member of the defending NBA champs.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, "The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head coaching job."

LA made some headlines when it was found that the legendary Phil Jackson would assist in the decision-making.

Since firing Frank Vogel, the Lakers have been tied to Mark Jackson, Darvin Ham and Juwan Howard.

But, Lee has quickly emerged as a name to watch in the coaching ranks. With many believing the 37-year-old is ready to run his own team.

Lee's spent eight seasons on the bench next to Mike Budenholzer in both Milwaukee and Atlanta.

In college, he was a former Patriot League Player of the Year at Bucknell before playing professionally in Europe and later transitioning into coaching.

Perhaps Lee is just who the Lakers need to lead them into the next 5-10 years. He's a fresh face with experience on an NBA championship team; and has worked with a superstar player in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But it remains to be seen what direction the team will ultimately go.