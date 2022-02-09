Report: Lakers Reveal Trade Preference With Russell Westbrook

The prospect of a possible trade involving Los Angeles point guard Russell Westbrook has been a hot topic of discussion as tomorrow’s deadline quickly approaches. But according to recent reports, the Lakers would prefer to hold onto the nine-time All Star through his first full year with the team.

According to Lakers insider Bill Oram of The Athletic, the LA front office wants to retain Westbrook through the 2021-22 and potentially use him in a blockbuster trade this coming offseason.

“They could also include a 2029 pick in a potential deal for another max-contract player looking for a new home,” Oram added.

The Russell Westbrook experiment in LA clearly isn’t panning out the way the Lakers expected.

In each of the last two games, Westbrook was benched by head coach Frank Vogel to close out the contest. After last night’s 131-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the former league MVP expressed his frustration with these limitations, saying he feels he’s “earned” the right to finish out big games.

Originally constructed as a title-contending roster, the Lakers are currently 26-29 on the season.

Clearly something needs to change if the struggling Western Conference squad wants to get back on track. Whether that change comes before tomorrow’s deadline or next offseason remains to be seen.