Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag.

This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the former league MVP could be on his way top a new team in 2023 in exchange for two first-round draft picks.

Several analysts have suggested a move for Jackson back to his hometown of Miami. But due to tampering sanctions handed down from the NFL, the Dolphins don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio recently highlighted how the Dolphins could land Jackson after the 2023 draft.

"If Jackson doesn’t sign an offer sheet with another team before the draft, the Dolphins could sign Jackson to an offer sheet after the draft. Then, if the Ravens don’t match, Baltimore would get Miami’s first-round picks in 2024 and 2025."

The Dolphins are currently committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting QB, but there has been significant speculation about his NFL future due to multiple concussions over the 2022 season.

It would certainly be fun to see Jackson operate with Miami's offense weapons at his disposal.