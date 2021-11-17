Report: Lamar Jackson “Sent Home” From Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens sent star quarterback Lamar Jackson home early on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, was dismissed due to an illness.

Thankfully, the illness “is not COVID-related,” according to Hensley.

Lamar Jackson was sent home with illness and won’t practice today. It’s not COVID-related. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 17, 2021

Coach John Harbaugh added that center Bradley Bozeman was also sent home, adding, “It’s that time of year,” eluding to flu season.

#Ravens HC John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson and Bradley Bozeman were sent home due to illness. “It’s that time of year.” #RavensFlock #BALvsCHI pic.twitter.com/CJwAksDeUj — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) November 17, 2021

The Ravens are looking to bounce back from a tough Thursday night loss to the struggling Miami Dolphins.

Baltimore’s offense looked like it was stuck in neutral during the 22-10 loss.

Jackson struggled a bit through the air finishing 26-43 for 238 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Meanwhile, the Ravens rushing offense also had trouble getting going. Baltimore’s four ballcarriers combined for just 94 yards on 23 carries.

The team cut ties with running Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday. Though he reportedly could return to the Ravens’ practice squad.

this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021

The Ravens next game is against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Chicago should be out for revenge after a questionable taunting penalty put a damper on a potential upset of the Ravens’ AFC North rival Steelers.

The game kicks off in the early window at 1 PM ET. We’ll see if Baltimore’s MVP quarterback can heal up in time.