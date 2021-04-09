Report: Lance Armstrong’s Son Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge

Luke Armstrong, the son of former champion cyclist Lance Armstrong, has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl when he was 18-year-old high schooler in Austin, Texas, per police reports.

Additional Austin Police Department reports obtained by NBC News state that Armstrong, now 21, has been charged with felony sexual assault of a child for the alleged incident that took place in June, 2018. Police arrested him on Tuesday and he was reportedly released on bond later that same day.

Armstrong’s attorney Randy Leavitt denies the credibility of the assault allegations.

“What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault,” Leavitt said in an official statement on Thursday. “It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young people, with both ultimately going their separate ways.”

In the affidavit acquired by NBC, the un-named victim of the alleged sexual assault gave her story to police in back Nov. 2020. She told authorities that on June 22, 2018, she had been drinking at a high school party and asked Armstrong to come pick her up. The victim claims to have no memory of the ride home to his Austin house, but does remember waking up there the next morning and the alleged assault that took place the night before.

In December 2020, Armstrong was allegedly recorded on a phone call with the victim admitting to having sex with her at his father’s house that night. He admitted to drinking that night as well.

In 2018, the same year as the alleged assault, Armstrong received a preferred walk-on position with the Rice University football team. Playing there from 2018-19, the offensive lineman opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Despite no longer being on the football team, Armstrong is reportedly still a student at Rice.