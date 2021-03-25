Report: Here’s The Latest On Jadeveon Clowney, Browns

After a heavy pursuit from the Cleveland Browns last year, the Jadeveon Clowney free-agent talks are beginning to heat up yet again in the 2021 offseason.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran pass rusher took an official visit to Browns facilities on Wednesday.

“What the Browns wanted to do was sit down with him, look him in the eye, talk to him, get to know him as a person and see if this is something that they wanted to do,” Rapoport said on NFL Network Thursday. “That happened yesterday. He has since gone home. Their is mutual interest — we’ll see if the two sides end up doing anything. But, the fact that Clowney took his first free-agent visit, I believe ever, and it was to Cleveland — does put the Browns in a very good position to potential sign him down the road.”

From NFL Now: The #Browns finally hosted free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney on a visit. What now? pic.twitter.com/DwrJujfvig — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2021

According to Rapoport, the Browns made the biggest offer to Clowney during his 2020 free agency with a potential three-year, $57 million deal. Despite the opportunity for a longterm payday, the three-time Pro Bowler elected to take a one-year, $13 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

His time in Nashville did pan out quite as expected. After just eight games in 2020, Clowney was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his meniscus. The seventh-year NFL vet ended up with 19 tackles and zero sacks — his worst numbers since his rookie season in 2014.

At his peak performance during a three-year Pro Bowl stretch with the Texans from 2016-18, Clowney logged 44 starts, 24.5 sacks and 158 tackles.

If he’s able to come back at full strength in 2021, Clowney could be an excellent edition to an already-improving Browns defense. So far this offseason, Cleveland has signed star safety John Johnson III, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, cornerback Troy Hill and a few other solid additions.

A much-improved defense paired with the elite Browns offensive could be a dangerous recipe next season, especially if they can land Clowney.