Report: Leading Candidate Emerging For Prominent NASCAR Sponsorship

Camping World is set to end its sponsorship with NASCAR after the truck series season is over.

It was announced by company CEO Marcus Lemonis on Wednesday night via Twitter.

This announcement came right as the playoffs are about to start.

Per Adam Stern, there's a leading candidate to replace camping world as the main sponsor for the truck series. It's believed to be Craftsman.

This would be the second time that Craftsman would be the title sponsor. It was the original Truck Series sponsor from 1995-2008 before Camping World took over in 2009.

Lemonis said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday that he wanted to make sure NASCAR had a new sponsor lined up before making this announcement.

Stern's report certainly lines up with that, though it's unknown when an official announcement will be made.