Report: LeBron James' Company Files Trademark For "Shut Up And Dribble"

LeBron James is reportedly looking to take ownership of an insulting phrase that was once famously tossed in his direction.

According to data acquired from the United States Trademark and Patent Office by USA Today, Uninterrupted, Inc., a company co-owned by LeBron, filed a request to trademark "Shut Up and Dribble" earlier this week.

The athlete empowerment brand hopes to use the phrase on "downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds."

The phrase "Shut Up and Dribble" became a hot topic of discussion when Fox News host Laura Ingram used it in a response to James' comments about the political climate of the United States back in 2018.

The phrase later became a driving symbol for the era of athlete empowerment and political advocacy.