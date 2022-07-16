Report: LeBron James Will Participate In Pro-Am League This Saturday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

LeBron James is reportedly set to give NBA fans some offseason entertainment this summer.

According to reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes, LeBron will play in the Drew League on Saturday.

This will be the all-time great hooper's first appearance at the Los Angeles-based pro-am since the NBA lockout in 2011.

Fans are obviously thrilled about this news. LeBron's highlight tape from the last time he played in the Drew League is stuff of legend.

LeBron's lack of participation in the Drew League over the past decade was dictated by his teams' postseason success. After his last appearance in 2011, he went on eight-straight Finals runs. He missed the playoffs in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but still elected to opt out on Drew League action.

After missing the postseason again this season, LeBron is no doubt itching to get back on the court.

At 37 years old, the NBA veteran is still putting up some of the best numbers of his career. Expect to see some of that elite talent this weekend.