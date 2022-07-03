Report: LeBron's True Feelings On Kyrie Irving Trade Revealed

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

LeBron James is super excited about Kyrie Irving potentially joining him in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been exploring trading for Irving over the past week. They're even discussing a potential trade that would send Russell Westbrook back to Brooklyn for Irving.

According to Marc Stein, James wants to see Irving in Los Angeles "more than anyone" and is "rooting hard" for the Lakers to get him.

If Irving does get dealt to the Lakers, they'd have one of the best 1-2 duos in the league in him and James.

Irving only played in 29 games last season due to vaccine requirements, but he was still electric for the Nets. he averaged 27.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

He's already opted into his player option for the Nets for the 2022-23 season, but that doesn't mean that he can't be traded.

Only time will tell if James gets his wish.