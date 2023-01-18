Report: Legendary Wrestler Dead At 38

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The wrestling world received devastating news on Tuesday night when a star wrestler passed away.

Jamin Pugh, better known by wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was just 38 years old.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan announced. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today."

"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Before his passing Pugh had been a part of Ring of Honor for two decades. He and his brother Mark were 13-time Ring of Honor World Tag Team champions and were elected into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame just under a year ago.

Our thoughts are with Pugh family.