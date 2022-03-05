Report: Likely Deadline Revealed For Aaron Rodgers’ Decision

Aaron Rodgers long-awaited decision about his future could be coming in just a few short days. According to NFL insider Mike Silver, the Packers QB is “likely” to tell the team what he intends to do by Tuesday.

“Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California,” Silver tweeted. “Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon.” Adding, “Timing is kinda wild.”

It seems clear that Aaron Rodgers wants to play football in 2022. Where that is, is anybody’s guess at this point.

Green Bay, Wisconsin is the only place Rodgers has called his NFL home. However, things have been rocky lately between the organization and its back-to-back MVP.

Rodgers has been very public about his misgivings with the Packers and their front office decisions. But lately it seems Aaron would be able to forgive that if the team makes him the highest paid player in the league.

With the start of the new league year 11 days away, the Packers still have not engaged in any trade scenarios regarding Aaron Rodgers and are awaiting their quarterback’s decision, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2022

If Rodgers does decide to leave, the Denver Broncos are reportedly the team he’d like to go to; given the Nathaniel Hackett hiring and Denver’s youthful weapons. But Aaron Rodgers isn’t a free agent, so the Packers hold the cards and can trade him for whatever team offers the best package in their eyes.

That said, if the 10-time Pro Bowler does decide to return by Tuesday, all would be for not.