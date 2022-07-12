Report: Likely Suspension Number Revealed For Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Everyone is currently waiting for the decision from Sue L. Robinson on Deshaun Watson.

The NFL and NFLPA wrapped up Watson's disciplinary hearing a couple of weeks ago and post-hearing briefings are due soon.

Usually, that means a decision is close, but Josina Anderson reported that it's still a few weeks away.

"Post-hearing briefs are due 'soon' this week in the Deshaun Watson proceeding. This morning, a league source said this on the timeline for a result. 'We're still looking at a few weeks before we get a decision. It may or may not be before camp. Sue Robinson will take her time.,'" Anderson tweeted.

Tony Rizzo is now reporting that he's heard that Watson will get a four-to-six game suspension.

It's certainly possible, but it's also equally possible that Watson gets a year-long or an indefinite suspension from Robinson.

If Watson is suspended, Jacoby Brissett would start until he's eligible to come back.