Report: Mac Jones, Patriots Offense Struggling In Training Camp

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mac Jones could be showing some signs of a possible sophomore slump.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Giardi, the 23-year-old quarterback and his New England offense are struggling during training camp ahead of the 2022 season.

"Mac Jones had some moments of uncertainty a year ago in training camp but not nearly as many as you would expect for a rook. This summer? Far more. Yes, it is early August. There's time. However, the install started back in the spring and you'd like more comfort and success," Girardi reports.

As the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Jones notched an immediate Week 1 starting job with Bill Belichick's Patriots. Through 17 regular-season games in Year 1, the former Alabama standout logged 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions en route to 10-7 record and a Pro-Bowl selection.

Though Jones is experiencing some preseason troubles, the true test will take place when he faces off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Jones and the Pats offense will look to right the ship before their first regular-season matchup on September 11.