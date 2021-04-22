Report: Major Changes Coming To College Football Preseason

Major changes are reportedly coming to college football’s preseason fall camps, according to Sports Illustrated.

Ross Dellenger reported on Wednesday night that the results of a concussion study will spark major changes to fall camps across the country.

“Significant” changes are reportedly coming to several notable drills, according to the report from Sports Illustrated.

NEWS: Significant changes are coming to fall camp, officials tell @SINow, including a reduction by half in full-pad practices & the abolishment of collision exercises, such as the Oklahoma Drill. Changes stem from a concussion study released in February https://t.co/7Oin6BDP5g — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 22, 2021

From the report:

In response to results from a five-year concussion study released earlier this spring, an NCAA legislative committee is deeply exploring ways to make the annual August camp a safer place, officials told Sports Illustrated in interviews this week. The Football Oversight Committee (FOC), college football’s highest policy-making group, plans to present recommendations soon that will significantly change one of football’s most grueling traditions. Committee members are considering a reduction of full-padded camp practices (from 21 to eight), the complete abolishment of collision exercises (such as the “Oklahoma” drill) and limiting a team to two scrimmages per camp (lowered from three and a half).

College football programs across the country are currently wrapping up their spring seasons.

The 2021 college football season is scheduled to begin in early September. Teams typically begin their preseason camps about a month before the regular season begins.

