Report: Major College Coach A ‘Sleeper’ For Celtics Job

With Danny Ainge retiring and Brad Stevens taking over his role as president of basketball operations, the Boston Celtics have some big changes inbound.

The most significant of those changes will come at the head coaching position.

With one of the biggest jobs in the basketball world now open, fans, analysts and insiders are scrambling to speculate about the Celtics’ next head coach. As of right now, names like former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd are among the frontrunners to land the job.

But, recent reports from The Athletic have offered another “sleeper” candidate to take over in 2021-22:

“The sleeper name to watch here is Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann. He was the head coach at Butler from 2014-17 and developed a relationship with Stevens.”

As mentioned above, Holtmann was Brandon Miller’s successor as head coach at Butler from 2014-17. However, he developed a relationship with Stevens during his time at the school.

Holtmann took his first Power Five coaching job with Ohio State in 2017. Through four seasons as the Buckeye’s head coach, the 49 year old has led his team to a 87-44 overall record and three NCAA Tournament appearances (no tournament in 2019-20 due to COVID-19). In his two most-recent seasons with the program, he’s led his team to a pair of 21-10 records — earning a No. 2 seed in this past year’s tournament.

As former college coach who transferred over to a successful NBA career, Stevens is far more likely to consider Holtmann than any other franchise executive. And with a personal connection and knowledge of his work, that likelihood only increases.

Still, Holtmann to the Celtics is pretty far fetched. As a team looking to embark on a new era of basketball, a coach with more NBA experience would be probably a safer bet for Boston.