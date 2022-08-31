Report: Major College Football Vote Is Coming On Friday

The idea of a possible College Football Playoff expansion has been a hot topic of discussion since the original four-team model was introduced in 2015.

On Friday, the CFP Board of Managers will gather for a meeting to determine if the playoff should be expanded, per reports from college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

If the vote is unanimous, expansion could be brought to the table as early as 2024. If not unanimous, expansion would begin in 2026 after the expiration of a CFP TV contract with ESPN

Expansion talks reached an all-time high in 2021 before the commissioners ultimately failed to agree on a format in the spring. This upcoming meeting is considered a "crescendo moment" in the revived expansion talks.

16-team and 12-team playoff models are reportedly viewed as the favorite options by the 11-member Board of Managers.

While this impending vote is no doubt a sign of progress toward a future expansion, "nothing is done until it is done,” one source said.

Stay tuned for updates on this ongoing process.